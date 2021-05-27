UrduPoint.com
Labour Care Guide Under WHO Recommendations Introduces In KTH

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:47 PM

Labour Care Guide under WHO recommendations introduces in KTH

The Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics of Khyber Teaching Hospital has introduced a Labor Care Guide in accordance with the recommendations of WHO in a seminar held at the Auditorium of the Khyber Medical College on Thursday

Gynecology Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital and Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Pakistan, Peshawar Chapter organized the seminar on the occasion of Labour Care Guide in which doctors and students belonging to the field of Gynecology participated.

The Labour Care Guide is a very useful tool introduced by the WHO to monitor labour and evidence-based management and to discourage unnecessary medical intervention to ensure positive outcomes.

The introduction of the Labour Care Guide is in line with the department's internal audit on the carto-gram and is therefore a step towards improving labour outcomes and reducing the C-section. This is one of the top hospitals in the province to adopt this tool.

The seminar was with the approval of CME and was attended by Prof. Saima Gilani, Prof. Shahnaz Nader, Prof. Jamila Naib, Prof. Talat Naz and their respective faculty and trainees. Chairperson Gynecology Professor Jamila Naib and Assistant Professor Dr. Fauzia Afridi of Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Pakistan (SOGP) Peshawar Chapter were the speakers of the seminar.

