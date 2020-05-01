Labour class worst affected by economic fallout of COVID19: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the labour class, particularly daily wagers, have been the worst affected by the economic fallout of the COVID19 pandemic.

As the world economy shrank it was imperative for the governments to support them but unfortunately, right-wing governments across the globe were deciding to put profit before people, he said in his message on the eve of International Labour Day.

Bilawal said the global corona pandemic had exposed the fatal flaws of neo-liberal economic policies, laying bare the anti-labour policies of governments that served the few at the cost of the many.

He said it was the responsibility of Federal Government to ensure speedy provision of relief to the poor and the daily wagers during the deadly pandemic.

He claimed that the Sindh Government, through legislation, had banned firing of any employee during the lockdown, while hundreds of thousands unemployed workers and their families had been provided with necessary rations at their doorsteps.

He urged the Federal Government to provide financial assistance to unemployed workers on the basis of the minimum wage set by the government until it was safe to end the lockdown and send people back to work without risking their lives and well- being.