UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Class Worst Affected By Economic Fallout Of COVID19: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:18 AM

Labour class worst affected by economic fallout of COVID19: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the labour class, particularly daily wagers, have been the worst affected by the economic fallout of the COVID19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the labour class, particularly daily wagers, have been the worst affected by the economic fallout of the COVID19 pandemic.

As the world economy shrank it was imperative for the governments to support them but unfortunately, right-wing governments across the globe were deciding to put profit before people, he said in his message on the eve of International Labour Day.

Bilawal said the global corona pandemic had exposed the fatal flaws of neo-liberal economic policies, laying bare the anti-labour policies of governments that served the few at the cost of the many.

He said it was the responsibility of Federal Government to ensure speedy provision of relief to the poor and the daily wagers during the deadly pandemic.

He claimed that the Sindh Government, through legislation, had banned firing of any employee during the lockdown, while hundreds of thousands unemployed workers and their families had been provided with necessary rations at their doorsteps.

He urged the Federal Government to provide financial assistance to unemployed workers on the basis of the minimum wage set by the government until it was safe to end the lockdown and send people back to work without risking their lives and well- being.

Related Topics

Sindh Firing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Poor Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

36 minutes ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

51 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

1 hour ago

Fine imposed on profiteers in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

Pentagon Finds US Supply Chain May Be Too Dependen ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.