Open Menu

Labour Colonies, Daycare Centres Top Priority: Minister For Labour And Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Labour colonies, daycare centres top priority: Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar

Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Monday visited Punjab Social Security Head office to review the operations and initiatives of Labour and attached departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Monday visited Punjab Social Security Head office to review the operations and initiatives of Labour and attached departments.

He was briefed by officers from Labour & Human Resource, Labour Welfare, Punjab Social Security and Workers Welfare Funds. Secretary Labour Naeem Ghaus, Commissioner Punjab Social Security Nadia Saqib, DG Labour Khalsum Hai, Executive Officer Workers Welfare board Tauqeer Elyas Cheema and other relevant officers were present.

Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar directed to establish daycare centres within factories for the children of female workers and emphasised on ensuring the construction of labour colonies for workers.

He directed the Labour and related departments to formulate comprehensive plans within two days and ensure the installation of biometric machines in offices to verify attendance and directed to take immediate action against ghost employees.

He stressed on enhancing human resources to ensure the registration of workers and pledged to amend laws for their welfare if necessary.

The minister affirmed that workers' money would be spent solely for their welfare and emphasised that the dignity of labour would not be compromised.

Related Topics

Punjab Money From Labour

Recent Stories

Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman

Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman

44 seconds ago
 Three industrial units closed over default of WASA ..

Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills

46 seconds ago
 NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordinati ..

NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 2024

48 seconds ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names i ..

BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names in matric exam

33 seconds ago
 PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on publ ..

PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's deve ..

34 seconds ago
 IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 ..

IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during ..

36 seconds ago
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide sola ..

CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens

39 seconds ago
 Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain ..

Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability

12 minutes ago
 PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fin ..

PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs

41 seconds ago
 NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strat ..

NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for ..

13 minutes ago
 UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across U ..

UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine

9 seconds ago
 Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terr ..

Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terrorism charges

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan