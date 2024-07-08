- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Labour colonies, daycare centres top priority: Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub K ..
Labour Colonies, Daycare Centres Top Priority: Minister For Labour And Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Monday visited Punjab Social Security Head office to review the operations and initiatives of Labour and attached departments
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Monday visited Punjab Social Security Head office to review the operations and initiatives of Labour and attached departments.
He was briefed by officers from Labour & Human Resource, Labour Welfare, Punjab Social Security and Workers Welfare Funds. Secretary Labour Naeem Ghaus, Commissioner Punjab Social Security Nadia Saqib, DG Labour Khalsum Hai, Executive Officer Workers Welfare board Tauqeer Elyas Cheema and other relevant officers were present.
Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar directed to establish daycare centres within factories for the children of female workers and emphasised on ensuring the construction of labour colonies for workers.
He directed the Labour and related departments to formulate comprehensive plans within two days and ensure the installation of biometric machines in offices to verify attendance and directed to take immediate action against ghost employees.
He stressed on enhancing human resources to ensure the registration of workers and pledged to amend laws for their welfare if necessary.
The minister affirmed that workers' money would be spent solely for their welfare and emphasised that the dignity of labour would not be compromised.
Recent Stories
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 2024
BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names in matric exam
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's deve ..
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during ..
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability
PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs
NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for ..
UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine
Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terrorism charges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman44 seconds ago
-
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills46 seconds ago
-
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 202448 seconds ago
-
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's development34 seconds ago
-
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during heatwave36 seconds ago
-
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens39 seconds ago
-
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability12 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs41 seconds ago
-
NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for Pakistan”13 minutes ago
-
Committee constituted to plan beautification of Islamabad18 seconds ago
-
Ulema call for peace in Muharram20 seconds ago
-
Balochistan cabinet banns new recruitment in universities23 seconds ago