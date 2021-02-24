Labour colony to be established in Attock: Minister

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait Ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbass Bokhari Wednesday said that present government would establish labour colony for labourers to provide them better residential facilities

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait Ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbass Bokhari Wednesday said that present government would establish labour colony for labourers to provide them better residential facilities.

He was addressing as chief guest at an oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan PWD workers union (CBA) here.

All Pakistan PWD workers union zonal Chairman Mohammad Fayyaz, divisional secretary Mohammad Masood and a large number of workers of the provincial and district government departments were also present on this occasion.

He said that hospitals would equipped with the ambulance service as the present government was making all-out efforts for country's development and also uplifting living standard of the people.

Bokhari said that the Punjab government truly believes in the philosophy of inclusive growth and social sector development while education and health sector reforms will be instrumental in putting the province of Punjab on the right track of composite economic growth.

He said that special attention was being paid to education, health and social welfare sector to provide maximum relief to the masses. He said that after successful operation of five shelter homes in Lahore, more would be built at Sargodha, Rawalpindi, DG Khan and Bahawalpur this year while the rest of the divisions will be covered during the next financial year.

He said that for better service delivery, present government has decided to revise the existing laws for enhancing efficiency and better utilisation of resources of Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department.

Boukhari said shelter homes were being run in different districts in a better manner and thousand of needy people were being benefitted.

Talking about the development of Attock district, he said that mother and childcare hospital having capacity of 350 beds will be constructed in Attock at the cost of Rs 7 billion while DHQ Hospital Attock will be upgraded. He said that Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has inducted 36000 doctors and paramedics while 18 new hospitals will be built in different districts of the province.

He said a health card was the revolutionary step of the incumbent government and soon this facility will be provided to 35 million families of Punjab.

Bokhari said, a new chartered university will be set up in Attock for which all the formalities were being completed. Yawar Bokhari said that Attock to Haji Shah, Salar to China Chowk, Kamra to Gondal and Attock to Bahtar roads will soon be built while Rs 180 million will be spent on provision of gas facility and to overcome low gas pressure in different areas.