Open Menu

Labour Court Haripur Rescheduled Press Club Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Labour Court Haripur rescheduled press club elections

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Labour Court Haripur Thursday rescheduled the Haripur Press Club elections for January 27, 2025, following two previous court orders addressing election irregularities.

Previously, on December 24, 2024, polling was disrupted due to group conflicts, ballot box damage and vote tampering.

Election Tribunal Chairman Ikramullah Saeed confirmed full preparedness for the upcoming elections. The court has instructed the District Police Officer to ensure complete security and clear the press club premises during polling, which will run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The elections will be conducted under strict court directions from the Haripur Labour Court and Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench, emphasizing the commitment to a transparent and peaceful electoral process for the Haripur Press Club.

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve con ..

OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay

2 minutes ago
 Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan ..

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..

7 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries im ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

17 minutes ago
 LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of ra ..

LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape

22 minutes ago
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

34 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

48 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania ..

Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

1 hour ago
 TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fa ..

TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..

1 hour ago
 Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan