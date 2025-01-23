Labour Court Haripur Rescheduled Press Club Elections
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Labour Court Haripur Thursday rescheduled the Haripur Press Club elections for January 27, 2025, following two previous court orders addressing election irregularities.
Previously, on December 24, 2024, polling was disrupted due to group conflicts, ballot box damage and vote tampering.
Election Tribunal Chairman Ikramullah Saeed confirmed full preparedness for the upcoming elections. The court has instructed the District Police Officer to ensure complete security and clear the press club premises during polling, which will run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
The elections will be conducted under strict court directions from the Haripur Labour Court and Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench, emphasizing the commitment to a transparent and peaceful electoral process for the Haripur Press Club.
