Labour Court Issues Arrest Warrants For DG HDA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Labour Court Hyderabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Ishaq Khuhro on Tuesday.
According to details, the warrants had been issued due to consistent evasion of the DG from his appearance before the court.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Arshad, Saba Iqbal and others for regularization of their contractual jobs in HDA and its former subsidiary Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board (HWSB).
