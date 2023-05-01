Labour Day acknowledges importance of workers in economic development; Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that the International Labour Day was not only a symbol of the sanctity and dignity of labourers, but it was also an acknowledgment of the importance of workers as they were central to the economic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that the International Labour Day was not only a symbol of the sanctity and dignity of labourers, but it was also an acknowledgment of the importance of workers as they were central to the economic development of the country.

In his message on International Labour Day, the minister said that labourers were the architects of the entire nation so today, the nation paid tribute to the labourers and appreciated their role in the development of the country.

He said that islam had also emphasized on the principles of social justice, equality and respect for the rights of workers. Allah Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him ) had ordered to give utmost importance to the legal as well as fundamental human rights of the labourers.

Islam ordered to pay the reward of labourer even before his sweat was dried, he added.

He said that the present government was committed to improve the working and living conditions of the workers and providing them and their families with better housing and educational facilities with protection of their rights and welfare.

Therefore, he said, the current government has also increased the minimum wages of the workers.

"Let us all pledge today to do our part for the rights of workers, both individually and collectively, in order to ensure the well-being of the labourers by investing in their social and economic well-being," he concluded.