UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Day An Opportunity To Acknowledge Sacrifices, Contribution Of Working Class: National Assembly Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

Labour Day an opportunity to acknowledge sacrifices, contribution of working class: National Assembly Speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the government is framing labour friendly policies for the good of the community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the government is framing labour friendly policies for the good of the community.

Asad Qaiser, in his message on the eve Labour Day which falls on Friday (May 1), the Day enabled people to pay tribute to the hard working labour force.

The working class, he said, had played a pivotal role in the sustained economic growth of Pakistan. "We have not forgotten the lives lost in Chicago and acknowledge all those who work and sacrifice for the development of the country. This day celebrates the labour community and their continued commitment and devotion for Pakistan's prosperity," he added.

The speaker said the working class was central to the development, hence, it was "our responsibility to ensure their well-being including timely payment of their wages". The world's greatest economies had legislated to protect the rights of labour, he added.

Asad Qaiser stressed upon the labour community to play its role with dedication for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The recent spread of COVID-19 had affected the daily-wagers whereas the government was fully conscious of their hardships.

The implementation of the smart lockdown was the only way to avoid a halt of the modes of earning for the working class. "We all stand by our dedicated work force at this hour of difficulty," the Speaker said.

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, in his message, said 1st May reminded of the Chicago incident and the people who lost their lives to brutality and injustice.

The progress of the country correlated with the tireless efforts of working class and the present government was ensuring the protection of rights of labour, he added.

He was deeply concerned about the impact of COVID19 on the working community and assured that the present government was taking necessary steps for its working community.

He said the coronavirus challenge affected the modes of earning of people, thus volunteers and philanthropists must step forward to help them in need. "We must extend generous support to those who have been affected by COVID19 during this holy month," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Progress Chicago May All Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

27 minutes ago

Georgia Aims to Be Among First Countries to Welcom ..

58 seconds ago

Efforts intensified to avert coronavirus outbreak ..

59 seconds ago

Business community backs amending 18th Amendment

1 minute ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 30 Million as Ano ..

1 minute ago

Shaheera Shahid appointed as PIO

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.