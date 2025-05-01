Labour Day celebrated at Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan Campus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan Campus commemorated Labour Day with great enthusiasm and respect, paying tribute to the invaluable contributions of workers in society.

The event featured a series of heartfelt performances by students, including tableaus, speeches, and special tributes that highlighted the dedication and sacrifices of the labour force, particularly the hardworking labourers who play a vital role in nation-building.

Students delivered powerful messages emphasizing the dignity of labour and the essential role workers play in the progress and development of the country.

Their performances served as a strong reminder of the importance of recognising and honoring those who contribute selflessly behind the scenes.

The chief guest of the event, Rafi Ullah, Assistant Director of Zamung Kor, addressed the students with an inspiring speech. He praised their efforts and spoke about the value of hard work, unity, and respect for all forms of labour.

The campus administration appreciated the students’ participation and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting awareness of labour rights, dignity, and social justice through educational activities.