Labour Day Celebrated At Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan Campus
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 11:00 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan Campus commemorated Labour Day with great enthusiasm and respect, paying tribute to the invaluable contributions of workers in society.
The event featured a series of heartfelt performances by students, including tableaus, speeches, and special tributes that highlighted the dedication and sacrifices of the labour force, particularly the hardworking labourers who play a vital role in nation-building.
Students delivered powerful messages emphasizing the dignity of labour and the essential role workers play in the progress and development of the country.
Their performances served as a strong reminder of the importance of recognising and honoring those who contribute selflessly behind the scenes.
The chief guest of the event, Rafi Ullah, Assistant Director of Zamung Kor, addressed the students with an inspiring speech. He praised their efforts and spoke about the value of hard work, unity, and respect for all forms of labour.
The campus administration appreciated the students’ participation and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting awareness of labour rights, dignity, and social justice through educational activities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Labour Day celebrated at Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan Campus46 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi acknowledges Labourers' role in national progress10 hours ago
-
Audit & accounts association focused on upholding legal and financial accountability mechanisms in K ..11 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif warns India of consequences over aggression11 hours ago
-
NDMA urges caution as widespread rains, hailstorms expected earlier May11 hours ago
-
Pakistan will respond united to Indian aggression: Rana Sanaullah11 hours ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri11 hours ago
-
AJK CJ for continuation of lawyers' role to ensure speedy, inexpensive justice to the people11 hours ago
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..11 hours ago
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..11 hours ago
-
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert11 hours ago
-
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires11 hours ago