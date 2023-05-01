Labour Day celebrations held

(@FahadShabbir)

Like the other parts of the country, Labour Day was observed in Rawalpindi with a pledge to the dignity of labour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Like the other parts of the country, Labour Day was observed in Rawalpindi with a pledge to the dignity of labour.

In this regard, various government, non-government and labour organizations organized gatherings and rallies in connection with the Labour Day.

The main ceremony was held at Attock Oil Refinery under the auspicious of the district government.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha was the chief guest on the occasion.

He said that the Labour Day was a reminder to acknowledge the contribution of workers to society, today we are here to pay tribute to the workers.

Commissioner said institutions are on the path of development which protects the rights of workers, everyone has to play their due role and work together for the rights of workers.

Chattha said that today May 1st was being observed as a World Day for Safety and Health at work to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers across the world and encourage them to be aware of their rights.

All the demands of the workers would surely be conveyed to Punjab and the Federal government to provide relief to workers, he added.

A large number of workers including the Director of Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Division Samiullah participated in the ceremony.

A sapling was also planted on the occasion of Labour Day by Commissioner Rawalpindi, special prayers were offered for national progress and prosperity.

District Bar President Faisal Khan Niazi and Bar Secretary General Raja Muhammad Ali said in a joint statement that labour day was observed every year with determination to salute the labour class all over the world.

The role of workers in any society has always been very important.

He who works with his hands is called a friend of Allah, Workers have a very important role in economic development.

Along with human development, for the welfare of workers, workers are given better privileges through legislation in different countries so that their quality of life can be improved.

The worker organizations and trade unions in this regard have always played a key role, they said.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul while expressing solidarity with International Labour Day said that today 14 hundred years ago, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) said that labourers are friends of Allah and the labour should be paid to labourers before Sweating.

Pakistan's first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.