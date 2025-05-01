Labour Day: KP to distribute 2056 flats, Rs 729mln in scholarships for workers' families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday commemorated Labour Day, emphasizing indispensable role of workers in the region's development.

In a statement, he stated that day serves as a reminder of the "greatness and struggle" of those who "silently play their role in strengthening our economy, settling cities and laying foundations of development."

The Chief Minister highlighted that "behind every constructed building, every laid road, every active institution, there is hard work of a worker," and that their sacrifices would be forever remembered. He stressed that the "role of the working class is the backbone in development and prosperity of any nation," and that progress is contingent upon "ensuring welfare and protection" for these individuals.

Acknowledging the government's efforts, Gandapur stated, "as a public servant, he can proudly say today that his government has taken several important steps for welfare of working class, but a lot remains to be done." He outlined specific initiatives implemented to improve the lives of workers and their families:

In 2024-25 fiscal year, significant educational support was extended to workers' children, with scholarships reaching a total of Rs 729.3 million. Furthermore, parents of students attending Workers Welfare board schools received Rs 135.

2 million in financial assistance, which included Rs 18.3 million allocated for transport, benefiting 11,000 students, Rs 42.3 million for uniforms, and Rs 74.6 million for books, assisting 14,000 students.

Under the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa program, 3,811 children of workers gained admission to modern courses such as the Chinese language and artificial intelligence.

Beyond educational aid, financial assistance was also provided to families, with 341 families receiving Dowry Grants of Rs 400,000 each, totaling over Rs 130 million, and 44 families receiving Death Grants of Rs 800,000 each, amounting to Rs 336 million.

In terms of housing and pilgrimage support, 2056 flats in the Regi Lalma Labor Complex are prepared for allotment to industrial workers this year, and 10 workers will be sponsored for Hajj.

"All these measures are a practical demonstration of our ambitions for welfare of working class," the Chief Minister asserted, while also stating that his "commitment is not limited to above-mentioned measures."

Gandapur concluded by paying "heartfelt tribute to every worker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," recognizing them as "true identity and valuable asset" of the region. He urged all members of society to "appreciate these builders" and to "work together to create a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where labor is respected and workers are protected."

