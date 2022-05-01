Labour Day marked in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :International Labour Day was celebrated across South Punjab wherein rallies were taken out besides meetings to pay tribute to labourers of Chicago for laying down their lives for cause of fellows.

Addressing a rally, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Asif Rajwana said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised minimum wages to Rs 25,000 soon after assuming office.

He stated that Shehbaz Sharif gave a colony for Labourers in Multan when he was Punjab Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, a rally was arranged by Awami Workers Party, Pakistan Union Federation and South Punjab Federation of Workers.

It began from Nawan Shehr and culminated in front of Multan press club.

Office bearers of the organizations addressed the participants and paid homage to labourers on Labour Day.

Another rally was taken out by People Labour Bureau, Labour Union Pakistan Railways and Pakistan food workers Association from Cantt Railway Station.

People Labour Bureau presudent Asiq Bhutta and Railway Union president Mubashir Zaidi led the rally.

Punjab Rickshaw Association also organized a rally from Haram gate to Chowk Shahidan which was led by its president Idress Butt.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded of the govt to raise wages to Rs 50,000 per month.

In Muzaffargarh, Pakistan People's Party general secretary, Malik Mazhar Pahor takling to reporters said that former PM, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto voiced for fights of labourers in Pakistan and did legislation for it.

He stated that he slautes to labourers of the world on their international Day.

In Burewala, former MNA, Chaudhady Nazir Arain, Ex PMA, Khalid Dogar while adressing a meeting said that marking the day is aimed at paying tribute to struggle of lanourers across the world.

They stated that it is day of workers toiling in fields,factories, mills and at other places.

They noted that PML-N govt would initiate revolutionary steps for welfare of labourers.