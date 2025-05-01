Labour Day marked with rallies and tributes across Hazara Division,

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Labour Day was observed across Hazara Division with rallies, awareness walks, and special events organized to honor the contributions of workers.

In district Abbottabad, the local administration joined other districts in commemorating the day with activities aimed at raising awareness about workers’ rights and promoting solidarity with the labor class.

While major events were reported from Battagram, Haripur, and Lower Kohistan, Abbottabad district also participated in Labour Day observances in line with provincial directives.

Government officials, civil society members, and representatives of labor unions gathered to recognize the tireless efforts of workers who play a vital role in the country's development.

Speakers at the events emphasized the need to ensure fair wages, safe working conditions, and respect for labor rights, reiterating the government’s commitment to the welfare of the working class.