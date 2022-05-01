UrduPoint.com

Labour Day Marks In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 08:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Labour Day was observed on Sunday in the northern Sindh with a renewed pledge to work for the welfare and protection of rights of the working class.

Trade unionists held rallies and meetings all over the northern Sindh to pay homage to the heroes of Chicago, USA who rendered their lives for the rights of labours in 1886. They vowed to continue their mission.

Labour Unions of the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Pakistan Railways, Workers Welfare Fund, Home Based Workers Association and other Trade Unions held separate rallies at Jinnah Chowk and Clock tower Sukkur which after passing through main streets culminated at Sukkur Press Club.

Leaders also addressed the rally.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh urged the workers to promote brotherhood, unity and congenial atmosphere in the mills to boost production.

Labour leaders of the SEPCO Shuja Ghumro and others paid tributes to the martyred of Chicago and vowed to continue their mission.

The 'International Labour Day' was also observed Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Noshehroferoze, Jaccabaabd and other districts of Upper Sindh on Friday to commemorate the valuable sacrifices of Chicago martyrs, rendered for the cause of workers.

The rallies were taken out and seminars and walks were organized where trade union leaders highlighted the problems of the working class and urged the government to take maximum measures to mitigate their suffering. They said the working class is the major stakeholder of national economy and the government should introduce concrete measures for their welfare.

Special programs, talk shows and documentaries were broadcast and telecast by the local FM channels and newspapers published special supplements to mark the day.

