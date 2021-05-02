Labour Day observed

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :In compliance of the directions of Inspector General Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Addl IGP North Region Abbas Hussain Malik, DIG North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Today on 1st May labour day was observed under the supervision of Sector Commander North-I, Shafique Ur Rehman.

The Sector Commander N5 North I directed beat commanders to arrange special briefing sessions, regarding Labour Day and banners containing road safety messages were displayed at different toll plazas and prominent locations of Sector N-5 North-I to highlight the importance of labourers in success of Nations.

In line with that, the CPO Lines HQ along with MEU staff distributed Aftar Packs and Face Masks amongst Labours of Bricks at Azakhel and Kamra.

Pamphlets containing messages of road safety were also distributed among the commuters.

Sector commander apprised the commuters that keeping in view the current pandemic scenario we should obey the rules as directed by the Federal and provincial govt to ensure the safety of ourselves as well as safety of others around us. He further emphasized that only by being safe we can play effective roles in development of our country.