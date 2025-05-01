Open Menu

Labour Day Observed Across Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Labour Day observed across Northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Labour Day was observed across northern Sindh on Thursday, with trade unionists holding rallies and meetings to pay homage to the Chicago martyrs who sacrificed their lives for workers' rights in 1886.

In Sukkur, rallies were held by trade unions of SEPCO, Pakistan Railways, Workers Welfare Fund, and Home Based Workers Association.

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan, urged workers to promote unity and a conducive work environment to boost production.

The day was also observed in districts like Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad, with seminars, walks, and rallies organized to highlight workers' issues. Trade union leaders demanded government action to address workers' problems, emphasizing their crucial role in the national economy.

Local FM channels, Radio Pakistan Khairpur, and the local newspapers marked the day with special programs and supplements.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

11 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

16 minutes ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

23 minutes ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

7 hours ago
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

16 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

16 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

16 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

16 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

16 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan