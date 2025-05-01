Labour Day observed across Northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Labour Day was observed across northern Sindh on Thursday, with trade unionists holding rallies and meetings to pay homage to the Chicago martyrs who sacrificed their lives for workers' rights in 1886.

In Sukkur, rallies were held by trade unions of SEPCO, Pakistan Railways, Workers Welfare Fund, and Home Based Workers Association.

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan, urged workers to promote unity and a conducive work environment to boost production.

The day was also observed in districts like Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad, with seminars, walks, and rallies organized to highlight workers' issues. Trade union leaders demanded government action to address workers' problems, emphasizing their crucial role in the national economy.

Local FM channels, Radio Pakistan Khairpur, and the local newspapers marked the day with special programs and supplements.