Labour Day Observed Across Northern Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Labour Day was observed across northern Sindh on Thursday, with trade unionists holding rallies and meetings to pay homage to the Chicago martyrs who sacrificed their lives for workers' rights in 1886.
In Sukkur, rallies were held by trade unions of SEPCO, Pakistan Railways, Workers Welfare Fund, and Home Based Workers Association.
Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan, urged workers to promote unity and a conducive work environment to boost production.
The day was also observed in districts like Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad, with seminars, walks, and rallies organized to highlight workers' issues. Trade union leaders demanded government action to address workers' problems, emphasizing their crucial role in the national economy.
Local FM channels, Radio Pakistan Khairpur, and the local newspapers marked the day with special programs and supplements.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Government to Install Emergency Sirens in 29 Districts for aerial attack alerts2 minutes ago
-
Transfers, postings in Sindh Sports Department2 minutes ago
-
Labour Day observed across Northern Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Labour Day: KP to distribute 2056 flats, Rs 729mln in scholarships for workers' families2 minutes ago
-
Rally expresses solidarity with armed forces12 minutes ago
-
GtCCI pays tribute to workers on Labour Day12 minutes ago
-
IFA raids 81 outlets, seals 15, seizes expired items12 minutes ago
-
DIKhan Safe City Project to begin soon: RPO12 minutes ago
-
Brave Rawalpindi cops martyred on May 1, 2003 remembered12 minutes ago
-
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Registrar31 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reaffirm commitment to workers' rights on Labour Day32 minutes ago
-
22 held over law violations52 minutes ago