Labour Day Observed In KP Amid Walks, Rallies

Published May 01, 2023

Labour Day observed in KP amid walks, rallies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The International Labour Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday amid rallies, seminars and demonstrations by the labourers and workers.

The Day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The political, religious parties, NGOs, labour and trade unions besides the civil society organizations and humans rights activists took out rallies and walks in all districts to highlight the significance of the Day.

Seminars, workshops and symposiums were also held in major cities of KP.

The Labour Day was also celebrated in seven merged tribal districts.

The tv channels, radio stations aired special programs and newspapers published special features, columns and articles on International Labour Day.

The political leaders and the province leaderships of various political parties in their messages, reaffirmed their resolve to continue work for the rights of the workers.

