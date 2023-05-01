Labour day observed in Larkana division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Labour day was observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts, on Monday like other parts of the Country, to remember the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs in which thousands of various trade, labour unions workers participated paid homage to them on the occasion

A rally was taken out by Watan Dost Mazdoor Federation Sindh in Larkana on Monday to commemorate Labour Day, in which hundreds of workers of industrial concerns and members and workers of the trade and labour union of Larkana, Ratodero, Kamber participated.

Veteran trade union leaders Comrade Gulsher Shar, Zarnoor Gopang, Comrade Haider Joyo, Comrade Rauf Korai, and others led the rally which started from Labour Hall Lahori Mohallah Larkana and marched on various roads of Larkana city and terminated at Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

More than 20 trade and labour unions, including Municipal workers unions, Rice factories labour unions, and Workshops unions, participated in the May Day rally, to pay homage to the martyrs of Chicago.

Speaking at a rally at Jinahbagh Bagh Chowk Larkana, labour leaders Comrade Gulsher Shar, Comrade Haider Joyo, and Comrade Rauf Korai said that the struggle for the emancipation of the workers and for freeing them from employers' exploitation will be continued, despite all odds in the way.

They said the workers did not agree with the IRO now in force, as it negated the basic and fundamental rights of labour.

Trade union leaders said that workers were the chief contributors to national progress and prosperity, but for the last 63 years, they had been denied of their fundamental rights.

They lamented that hundreds of workers in various departments including financial institutions and other state-run units had been rendered jobless in the name of right or downsizing, thus creating frustration and starvation for their families.

They paid rich tributes to the valiant struggle of Chicago workers, who laid their lives for the rights of their community.

They said their sacrifices would always serve as a beacon light for the workers and laborers of the world.

A big rally was taken out in the morning from WAPDA House Larkana, which was led by leaders of Hydro Electricity Union and other senior trade unionists.

It marched on various roads of the city and ended at Labour Hall Larkana where it turned into a public meeting.

The labour leaders included Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Abdullah Soomro, Khalid Chandio, Mehmood Pathan, Hashim Gaad and others called upon the workers to revive and keep up the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs, made by them 155 years ago for the realization of their fundamental rights and for fixing their professional code and laws.

They said their sacrifices would always serve as a beacon light for the workers and labourers of the world. In this regard, a workers meeting was held at Nizamani Labour Hall Larkana and addressed by labour leaders.

Besides, a number of speakers, including Qadir Malgani Riaz Khoso, Wali Muhammad Umrani, Inam Abro also spoke at another May Day Rally organized by Wattan Dost Mazdoor Employees Federation and vowed for realizing the rights of workers.

They paid homage to the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs and added they had set a glorious example for all times to come for the working class.

They further said that the Chicago martyrs had created history by sacrificing their lives without compromising on principles.

Meanwhile, in this connection, a joint rally was taken out by the Khaksar Mazdor Federation Larkana and Motorcycle Mechanic Association Larkana. The rally was led by Abrar, Faraz Balouch.

Besides, the Peoples Labour Bureau Larkana district also took out a rally in this regard and held a public meeting at Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

President of Peoples Labour Bureau Jaweed Mangi and others led the World Labour day Rally.

Rallies and meetings were also held in Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts, in which thousands of workers participated and paid glowing tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in Chicago for the rights of workers.

