The Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the day provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation building.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) President and the Prime Minister in their separate messages on the occasion of Labour Day have reiterated the government's commitment to improve working and living conditions of workers and provision of housing and education facilities and extending health cover to them and their families.

In his message, the President Dr. Arif Alvi urged workers and employers of the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of efficiency, cooperation and progress.

He said on this day, we reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labour and pay tribute to their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights.

He said the Government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers.

Imran Khan said our Government is fully aware of the challenges COVID-19 situation and our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the work force to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic.