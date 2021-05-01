UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Day: President, PM Reiterate Govt's Commitment To Improve Working, Living Conditions Of Workers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:09 PM

Labour Day: President, PM reiterate Govt's commitment to improve working, living conditions of workers

The Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the day provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation building.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) President and the Prime Minister in their separate messages on the occasion of Labour Day have reiterated the government's commitment to improve working and living conditions of workers and provision of housing and education facilities and extending health cover to them and their families.

In his message, the President Dr. Arif Alvi urged workers and employers of the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of efficiency, cooperation and progress.

He said on this day, we reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labour and pay tribute to their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the day provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation building.

He said the Government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers.

Imran Khan said our Government is fully aware of the challenges COVID-19 situation and our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the work force to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Progress Government Labour Housing Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Police on frontline in fight against Coronavirus: ..

1 hour ago

Evolving for the Better: SmartThings Ecosystem Giv ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..

11 hours ago

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel&#039;s FM over ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.