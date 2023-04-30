Labour Day: Saudi Arabia, home for millions of Pakistani workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia is a home for millions of Pakistani workers where they are earning bread and butter for their families and playing a vital role in the development of the kingdom, with their contributions spanning various sectors.

According to the reports, approximately 2.5 million Pakistani workers are living in Saudi Arabia who are known for their skill, dedication, and hard work.

Mohalla Al-Shumaisi, is one of the areas in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, where a significant population of Pakistanis live and feel comfortable and settled.

A short video shared by the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on his Twitter handle, gave a glimpse into the lives of Pakistani nationals residing in the area.

The video revealed that their lifestyle has remained unchanged over the course of several years, and they feel right at home in the Kingdom.

The clip showcased their daily routine, such as their mealtime where they gather around the table and engage in friendly talk without teasing each other. Additionally, the video highlighted their leisure activities, which include playing traditional Pakistani games like 'Snakes and ladders' and cricket.

It was also noted that there is a growing population of young Pakistanis who were born and raised in Saudi Arabia. Despite growing up in the Kingdom, their lifestyle remains similar to that of their fellow Pakistani nationals.

One of the remarkable things observed in the video was the cultural cohesion between the Pakistani community and Saudi nationals. The Pakistanis easily mix and interact with their Saudi counterparts, indicating a strong cultural bond.

The video also showcased the joy of celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant festival for the Pakistani community. On this day, they sew their cultural dresses and exchange Eid greetings with their loved ones in Pakistan through telephone contact.

The day is marked by visiting the barbershop for a haircut and purchasing sweets to share the happiness of the festival.

The Pakistani community in Mohalla Al-Shumaisi, Riyadh, is an example of cultural diversity and the ability of people to adapt and thrive in different parts of the world. Their unwavering connection to their roots while embracing the culture of the Kingdom is truly commendable.

https://twitter.com/ambassadornawaf/status/1650473535268171777?s=48&t=DFXZBNznUwobdcPI8Ou1Vw