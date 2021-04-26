UrduPoint.com
Labour Day To Mark On May 1st In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:49 PM

Labour Day to mark on May 1st in Sukkur

Like other parts of the country, International Labour Day will be observed in Sukkur on 1st May to renew pledge for protecting rights of workers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, International Labour Day will be observed in Sukkur on 1st May to renew pledge for protecting rights of workers.

Different political and labour organizations, particularly the labour wings of political parties and professional bodies have chalked out the programmes to highlight significance of the day and rights of the workers through zoom meetings due to COVID- 19.

They will pay tribute to those who laid down their lives in Chicago in 1886 for the rights of the labourers.

More Stories From Pakistan

