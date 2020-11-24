Labour Department asked to further streamline mechanism of educational scholarship for children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the children of labourers and factory workers would be awarded scholarships in best educational institutions of the country.

Addressing a consultative meeting convened to improve process of providing scholarships under the WWB here Tuesday, he said efforts were being made to ensure that the children of the labourers also find the opportunity to study abroad.

Suggestions are being sought from various universities so that the Workers Welfare board (WWB) changes the method of scholarships according to merit and quality, he added.

Representatives from various colleges and universities attended the meeting. Secretary Labour Akbar Khan and other staff of the Labour Department were also present in the meeting.

The Provincial Minister said that the WWF was spending huge amount on education scholarships so the standard of education should be in line with the requirements of modern times.

He further said that education is paramount and the Provincial Government wants the child of the labourer to hold high positions for which they will be provided opportunities.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that in order to master the art, there should be a proper mechanism of career counseling so that students from colleges and universities can choose the right field in time. He also sought suggestions from college and university representatives to formulate a strategy in this regard.

Expressing views on Working Folks Grammar Schools, the Provincial Minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was considering various options to run these schools in a better way. The proposal of public-private partnership is also under consideration added the Minister.