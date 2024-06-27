Labour Dept asked to ensure minimum wage law implementation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that the Labour Department must fulfill its responsibilities to ensure implementation of the minimum wage law, set by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

It is a legal and moral duty of owners of industries and businesses to pay the wages, fixed in the recent budget of the Punjab government to workers, employed in factories and workshops and especially those working at brick-kilns.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of members of the District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Forced Labour and Human Trafficking in Sialkot. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director (DD) Labour Tayyab Virk, DD Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, representative Literacy Department Kashif Chadhar, Inspector Environment Protection Ahmed Yar, Law Officer Child Protection Bureau Arif Mehmood Bajwa, representatives of civil society Mirza Abdul Shakur and Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman.

ADC Muzaffar Mukhtar said that registration of workers working in factories and other private institutions and issuance of social security cards to them was a responsibility of the local authorities of Punjab Employees Social Security Agency. He said that the youth who went abroad illegally should be counselled and FIA should take action against the agents involved in human trafficking.