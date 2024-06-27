Labour Dept Asked To Ensure Minimum Wage Law Implementation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that the Labour Department must fulfill its responsibilities to ensure implementation of the minimum wage law, set by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
It is a legal and moral duty of owners of industries and businesses to pay the wages, fixed in the recent budget of the Punjab government to workers, employed in factories and workshops and especially those working at brick-kilns.
He stated this while addressing a meeting of members of the District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Forced Labour and Human Trafficking in Sialkot. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director (DD) Labour Tayyab Virk, DD Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, representative Literacy Department Kashif Chadhar, Inspector Environment Protection Ahmed Yar, Law Officer Child Protection Bureau Arif Mehmood Bajwa, representatives of civil society Mirza Abdul Shakur and Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman.
ADC Muzaffar Mukhtar said that registration of workers working in factories and other private institutions and issuance of social security cards to them was a responsibility of the local authorities of Punjab Employees Social Security Agency. He said that the youth who went abroad illegally should be counselled and FIA should take action against the agents involved in human trafficking.
Recent Stories
Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Matiari directs for immediate arrangements in view of NDMA severe rainfall warning1 minute ago
-
Open court held by DC, DPO in Khanpur2 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference on Pak-Turk relations held at AIOU2 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring security of Masajid, Imambargahs, procession’ routes during Muharram2 minutes ago
-
Ulema role commended in establishing peace in district11 minutes ago
-
Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT11 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorms, rainfall recorded12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles12 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan inaugurates Chaman Master Plan Project12 minutes ago
-
AC Khuzdar presides price control committee meeting12 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore from Kartarpur22 minutes ago
-
Mutilation of dead bodies in armed conflicts is war crime: Wani22 minutes ago