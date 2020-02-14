Labour dept challans over 100 shops

The district labour department challaned over 100 food outlets on the charge of violating the minimum wages act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The district labour department challaned over 100 food outlets on the charge of violating the minimum wages act.

According to spokesperson here on Friday,during a crackdown against minimum wages act violators, the teams conducted raids at various markets and found more than 100 food outlets for paying less salaries to workers.The team issued challans and served warnings.