Labour dept issues notices to 17 petrol pumps over violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Labour department issued notices to 17 petrol filling stations over violation of minimum wages act.

According to a spokesman of district administration here on Monday, on the direction of provincial minister for labour and manpower Ansar Majeed Khan, the labour department teams conducted raids at various parts of the district and issued notices to 17 owners of petrol pumps/CNG stations over violations of minimum wages and duty timings of workers.The team sent challans to the labour court,spokesman added.