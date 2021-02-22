UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Dept Issues Notices To 17 Petrol Pumps Over Violation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:58 PM

Labour dept issues notices to 17 petrol pumps over violation

The Labour department issued notices to 17 petrol filling stations over violation of minimum wages act

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Labour department issued notices to 17 petrol filling stations over violation of minimum wages act.

According to a spokesman of district administration here on Monday, on the direction of provincial minister for labour and manpower Ansar Majeed Khan, the labour department teams conducted raids at various parts of the district and issued notices to 17 owners of petrol pumps/CNG stations over violations of minimum wages and duty timings of workers.The team sent challans to the labour court,spokesman added.

Related Topics

Petrol Court Labour

Recent Stories

NA-75 by-polls: Inquiry report prepared and sent t ..

28 minutes ago

China schedule development of old revolutionary ba ..

3 minutes ago

Govt trying its best to bring transparency in elec ..

3 minutes ago

ECHR Says Received Russia's Request to Review Nava ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3,355 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Russia reports 12,604 new coronavirus cases, 337 d ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.