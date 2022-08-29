UrduPoint.com

Labour Dept To Establish Flood Relief Camps

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review relief activities for flood affected people

Commissioner Social Security Humira Ikram, Director General Labour Welfare Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary Rao Atif, CEO Workers Welfare board Rizwan Sharif, Deputy Secretary Labour Rao Zahid, Vice Commissioner PESSI Tariq Mehmood and other officers attended the meeting.

The minister presided over the meeting through video link in which special responsibilities were assigned to the officers to help the flood affectees.

Ansar Majeed said on the occasion that under the Labour department, flood relief camps would be established throughout Punjab and the officers of the department would arrange food, tents, and other items for flood victims with the assistance of industrial units.

He said that at least five trucks of relief goods should be sent from each city this week, while 15 trucks should be sent from major cities for the flood-affected people.

The minister said that under the Labour department, the relief goods would be delivered to the flood victims this week.

He said that the officers and staff of the Labour and related departments should actively participate in this task.

The minister said that philanthropists should generously help the flood affectees and the whole nation shouldcome out to help the flood victims.

