Labour Dept To Participate In Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:42 PM

Labour Dept to participate in Tree Plantation Drive

To fulfill dream of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, Provincial Labour Welfare and Manpower Department has also been participating in Tree Plantation Drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :To fulfill dream of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, Provincial Labour Welfare and Manpower Department has also been participating in Tree Plantation Drive.

According to an official press release issued here, Director Labor Welfare Department, Muhammad Farooq directed labour officers of Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalnagar to plant trees and plants at their offices and in other areas lying within their jurisdiction.

The Labour Welfare and Manpower Department will plant 1,500 plants in three districts within three days, the press release said.

More Stories From Pakistan

