Labour deptt inaugurates job centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha inaugurated the job centre at Labour office, Jail Road on Friday.

He declared the centre a milestone for youth for provision of employment to people. He said that it was the result of joint efforts of the Labour Department and Punjab Information Technology board.

Later, he visited the Labour Hall on Sheikhupura Road and ordered for completing repair, maintenance and construction during the fiscal year.

The secretary said that government believes in welfare of labour class and was taking several measures in this regard.

Labour representatives Haji Abdul Jabbar, Haji Muhammad Aslam Wafa, Moaraf Khan, Baba Abdul Latif Ansari and others were also present.