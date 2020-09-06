Labour Deptt launches operation against violators of Minimum Wage Act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Labour Department has launched an operation against those flouting Minimum Wage Act and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to Director Labour Department, Rawalpindi Division Fazal Hussain, the department has issued 115 challans to shopkeepers, hotels, factory owners and others for violating the Minimum Wage Act.

Fazal Hussain informed that the challans have been submitted to the local Civil Court.

The crackdown against violators of minimum wage rules was launched on the directives of Secretary Labour and Human Resources, Punjab, Muhammad Amir Jan and Director General Labour Welfare, Faisal Nisar Chaudhry.

He said, many business centers were issued challans for violating the minimum wage fixed by the government.

To a question he informed that a violator is generally imposed fine amounting to Rs 20,000 and warned of legal action.

He said, the Labour Deptt team conducted raids at various shops, cash and carry, fast food outlets, hotels, electronic shops and other centers.