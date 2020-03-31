Labour Deptt makes registration must for labour to avail social security facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Department has decided to make registration of all labours working at factories, shopping malls, shops and with any other department mandatory to avail the social security facility.

It was decided in a meeting held here with KP Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai in the chair, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The employer has been given the responsibility to submit the bio-data of the hired staff for registration purpose otherwise strict legal action was warned against the body.

The meeting discussed situation emerged in the wake of corona pandemic with special focus on providing facilities to all those labours who became unemployed or jobless due to lockdown.

It was informed on the occasion that Labour department has agreed to provide 28 health facilities of labour department including 1200 flats in Regi Model Town to Health department to use those as quarantine centers.

The meeting decided to discuss setting up of a 500-bed state-of-the-art hospital in Regi Model Town on the land of Labour department with the Federal and provincial governments where free of cost health facilities would be provided to labours and their families.

The meeting decided to share data of all registered labours with deputy commissioners in all districts for provision of relief package to them. It was also decided to request all the deputy commissioners to carry out disinfectant sprays in all labour colonies besides provision of free of cost masks to labours.

The meeting also decided to request Health department to provide precautionary kits to Labour Hospitals besides starting corona virus tests at these hospitals at earliest.

It was also decided that Mines and Mineral departments would be requested to bind the contractors of mines and mineral sectors to get their labour registered with labour department for provision of facilities to them under the umbrella of social security.

On the occasion Shaukat Yousafzai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is very concerned about labourers and he has started Ehsas program to provide them all basic facilities.

He said with the support of KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan the labour department was working on various project of welfare of labours on war footing and the government would ensure social security facility to all labours of the province.