Labour Deptt offers hospitals for coronavirus patients: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that Labour department has offered services of all of its hospitals for coronavirus patients to provincial health department.

Talking to media here, he said the best defence against corona pandemic was adopted, adding the corona was a pandemic and with joint efforts it could be defeated.

He criticized PPP for not accepting its' failure to control spread of corona cases in Sindh and instead blaming the Federal government, which he termed highly deplorable.

Shaukat said that KP Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan took various preemptive measures against corona outbreak and constituted various task forces, quarantines and isolation wards for corona patients.

He said the labour department was working to provide all health and other facilities to labours without any discrimination, adding that strict action would be taken against those who would not implement registration of labour and award of wage as fixed by the government.

The Minister deplored that due to non-registration of labour in past, several labours were deprived of their basic rights, however, he added that in next two-week the registration of all the labours working with any organization would be completed and they would be entitled to all benefits.