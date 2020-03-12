UrduPoint.com
Labour Deptt Register 1,830 Home Servants In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisalabad

The Labour Welfare Department Faisalabad has so far registered 1,830 home servants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Labour Welfare Department Faisalabad has so far registered 1,830 home servants.

According to official sources, the government has assigned the target of registering minimum 72 home servants in a month while the department's teams registered 1,830 servants across the region for giving them all rights equal to other workers.

He said the department was bound to register home servants and keep their record for providing them all due rights at par with other workers.

