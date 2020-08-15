UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Deptt Starts Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:35 PM

Labour deptt starts tree plantation drive

Following the directions of Punjab government, labour department on Saturday started tree plantation drive at factories and industrial departments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the directions of Punjab government, labour department on Saturday started tree plantation drive at factories and industrial departments .

Director Labour Multan and DG Khan divisions Rana Jamshaid Farooq formally inaugurated the drive by planting saplings in industrial area here.

The tree plantation will be started on large scale at Khanewal office lawn, labour colony Mian Channu and Labour complex in next three days.

Speaking on this occasion, Rana Jamshaid said that tree plantation was better source to culminate environmental pollution.

The directions were also issued to labour departments of both divisions to make the tree plantation drive successful.

Director Labour said that the caring of saplings after tree plantation would also be ensured.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Khanewal Labour

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

9 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

Arrangements for Muharram processions, majalis fin ..

3 minutes ago

Mother of President PPC passes away

3 minutes ago

FDA retrieves 165-kanal land in private housing sc ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.