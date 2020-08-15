Labour deptt starts tree plantation drive

Following the directions of Punjab government, labour department on Saturday started tree plantation drive at factories and industrial departments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the directions of Punjab government, labour department on Saturday started tree plantation drive at factories and industrial departments .

Director Labour Multan and DG Khan divisions Rana Jamshaid Farooq formally inaugurated the drive by planting saplings in industrial area here.

The tree plantation will be started on large scale at Khanewal office lawn, labour colony Mian Channu and Labour complex in next three days.

Speaking on this occasion, Rana Jamshaid said that tree plantation was better source to culminate environmental pollution.

The directions were also issued to labour departments of both divisions to make the tree plantation drive successful.

Director Labour said that the caring of saplings after tree plantation would also be ensured.