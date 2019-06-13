Labour deptt to prepare CNICs of brick kiln labourers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The district vigilance committee here Thursday directed the labour department to start a campaign for preparing Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) of brick kiln laborers in coordination with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)

Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed while chairing a meeting of committee, said rights of brick kiln laborers would be protected with their CNICs.

She said that laborers should be registered for social security and old age benefits so that they could avail educational, health and other basic facilities.