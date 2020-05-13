UrduPoint.com
Labour Dies After Felling Down Into Well

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Labour dies after felling down into well

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :A labourer fell down into a well and died near Matrran on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a labourer namely Muhammad Sharif s/o Allah Wasaya resident of Basti Matrran was working on tube well when suddenly he slipped and fell down into well and died.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body from the well and handed over to heirs.

