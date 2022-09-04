Labour leader Starmer, Gordon Brown pay tribute to Dr James Shera

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Dr James Shera, a distinguished British citizen of Pakistani heritage has been highly praised by the incumbent Leader of the Labour Party and Opposition Leader Keir Starmer.

In his letter, Keir acknowledged Dr James Shera's steadfast support and dedication to the Labour Party during his half century long membership, his contribution to the society and unmatched and unbroken forty years of councillorship with popular vote.

Former Prime Minister of Britain, Gordon Brown also recorded his video message in acknowledgment of the achievements of Dr. James Shera.

Deeply moved by the devastates that the floods caused in Pakistan, Dr James Shera, could not hold his sentiments and made a passionate appeal in his letter to a world renowned organization Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) calling for raising the funds for the flood victims in Pakistan.

He also reached out to the clergy in Britain to pray for safety of the people of Pakistan and express solidarity.

His calls could not go unheard. DEC has launched its campaign and shared with Dr. James. The churches in England also offered prayers for Pakistan and its people.

Former High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom & Malaysia Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria also paid tribute to Dr James Shera.

Former Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Dr Zakaria said Dr. James Shera is a highly decorated iconic figure. Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam was the recent addition to his credit. Dr. James Shera can be rightly called pride of Pakistan.