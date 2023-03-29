Labour minister directs for effective enforcement of labour laws

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Afridi has directed for effective enforcement of labour laws and full focus on welfare of workers and increase in their productivity capacities.

He issued these directives during a briefing on the performance of the Directorate of Labour in the Civil Secretariat here Wednesday.

On this occasion, Director Labour Irfanullah Khan gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the implementation of laws through the labourer friendly legislation, labour courts and tribunals.

The provincial minister expressed gratitude and satisfaction over the performance and said that the labour laws of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being acknowledged at national level and even other provinces are also following the labour laws of the province.

He said that though the province was far behind in the industrial sector, but during the period of last three decades, none of the registered industrial units had closed so far, rather timely payment of wages had been paid to workers, which was ample proof of the better performance of the directorate.

The provincial minister further directed the filling of the shortage of staff in the district offices of the department at district level in the newly merged districts. He assured the Directorate of Labour in timely completion of the new development schemes initiated under it.