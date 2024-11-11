Labour Minister inaugurates 25-bed SESSI hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister Labor and Human Resources, Sindh, Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem who is also Chairman Governing Body Sindh Social Security Institution (SSSI) on Monday inaugurated the Sukkur Social Security Poly Clinic hospital in site area comprising 25 beds.

The minister visited the hospital's OPD, Gynecology Ward, and various other wards and sections.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony and talking to media, Thaheem said that Sukkur's social security circle dispensary has been upgraded to a 25-bed hospital and soon, similar health facilities will be given to labour in Daharki, and Mithi, providing workers with all kinds of health facilities. He stated that the number of incubators within the hospital is insufficient and will be increased.

The minister announced the establishment of a cancer hospital for laborers in Karachi and a labor colony in Mithi. Previously, cancer patients were referred to other hospitals for treatment, but now a specialized cancer hospital will be constructed to facilitate laborers' treatment.

Provincial Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem advised media reporters and cameramen and other workers to register with the Sindh Social Security to access healthcare facilities and other benefits, similar to laborers. He mentioned that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah tasked him with ensuring laborers and their children receive healthcare and education benefits. The minister advised that all laborers must register themselves with the Sindh Social Security Institute adding that companies failing to register their workers will face legal action.

The Provincial Minister further said that occupied Sukkur Labour Flats will be vacated and allocated to laborers.

During COVID-19, Sukkur Labour flats housed a quarantine center, but some flats were later occupied illegally.

A committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner, will issue notices to occupiers to vacate initially . Non-compliance will lead to action in second phase, and flats will be allocated to laborers and media workers, he added.

Commissioner Sindh Social Security Institute Miyandad Rahujo, briefed that the Sindh Social Security has been operational since 1970, aiming to provide registered healthcare facilities and financial assistance to laborers. Notably, Sindh has the potential to register around 40 lakh laborers, but only 8 lakh have been registered since 1970. Commissioner SESSI, stated that they've set up awareness and registration camps at the tehsil level. These camps aim to educate laborers about their rights and provide them with necessary awareness. Rahujo emphasized that only registered laborers will receive the Benazir Mazdoor Card, which guarantees healthcare benefits.

Chief Medical Officer SESSI Dr Nigar Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr. Muhammad Bux Dharejo, Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Professor Dr. Asif Shaikh, Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr. Arshad Mughal, Director Procurement Sindh Social Security Institute Ghulam Sarwar, Medical Advisor Dr. Kamran Awan and other relevant officials also attended the ceremony.