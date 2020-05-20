Labour Minister presents CM Rs 3.2mln cheque for corona fund

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him Rs3.2 million cheque on behalf of Punjab Workers Welfare Board for the ccorona control fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him Rs3.2 million cheque on behalf of Punjab Workers Welfare board for the ccorona control fund.

The CM appreciated the passion of Workers Welfare Board and said that Pakistanis had always helped their affected brethren in an hour of trial. It was not the time to do politics as nation will not forgive those doing politics over the prevailing situation, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the government was taking decisions with consultations and maintained that every segment of society was duty-bound to play its role in dealing with coronavirus. He reiterated that every penny was being spent for safety from coronavirus as the government was the custodian of this fund. Everyone should fully follow the precautionary measures as social distancing was vital to get rid of this pandemic, the CM added.

Secretary Labour and others were also present on this occasion.