UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Minister Presents CM Rs 3.2mln Cheque For Corona Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

Labour Minister presents CM Rs 3.2mln cheque for corona fund

Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him Rs3.2 million cheque on behalf of Punjab Workers Welfare Board for the ccorona control fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him Rs3.2 million cheque on behalf of Punjab Workers Welfare board for the ccorona control fund.

The CM appreciated the passion of Workers Welfare Board and said that Pakistanis had always helped their affected brethren in an hour of trial. It was not the time to do politics as nation will not forgive those doing politics over the prevailing situation, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the government was taking decisions with consultations and maintained that every segment of society was duty-bound to play its role in dealing with coronavirus. He reiterated that every penny was being spent for safety from coronavirus as the government was the custodian of this fund. Everyone should fully follow the precautionary measures as social distancing was vital to get rid of this pandemic, the CM added.

Secretary Labour and others were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab From Government Million Labour Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Jordan align COVID-19 countermeasures in air ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Economy in co-operation with GDRFA shuts dow ..

1 hour ago

UK Universities Face Funding Crisis as 1 in 5 Pros ..

16 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates Lahore Development Auth ..

18 seconds ago

Belarus Coronavirus Toll Continues Growing in Dail ..

19 seconds ago

Stars align to raise funds for Ali Zafar foundatio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.