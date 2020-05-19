Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office here to review departmental performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office here to review departmental performance.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Labour Aamir Jan, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Tanveer Iqbal, Director General Labour Faisal Nisar Chaudhry, Secretary Workers Welfare board and other officers concerned.

The social security commissioner gave detailed briefing about progress made so far on various ongoing projects, being carried out under the Social Security Department including ease of doing business, registration of domestic works, automation and construction of new hospitals.

The Workers Welfare Board secretary also briefed the minister about various educational projects, being completed under the Worker Welfare Fund and education being imparted to the children of labours and workers in the WWF schools, construction of new schools and scholarships for children of labours and workers.

The DG Labour gave a detailed briefing about the Labor Department's initiatives taken to eliminate child and forced labour, factory inspection, factory risk assessment and measures taken for workers by the department.

The minister said that a mechanism should be devised for the scholarships, granted under the Workers Welfare Board, besides formulating a policy to bring maximum children of labourers to schools.

Ansar Majeed Khan issued directives for timely completion of all projects, initiated under the Punjab Social Security Department. Secretary Labour Amir Jan asked all sub-offices of the Labour Department to immediately set a deadline for ongoing projects and send its details to the secretary's office. All possible resources will be utilised to make the Labour Department an ideal entity, said the secretary.