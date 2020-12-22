Labour minister reviews progress on ongoing projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss the performance of the department and progress on ongoing projects.

According to a spokesperson, the officers concerned gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about ongoing projects for the welfare of workers.

Secretary Labour Ahmed Javed Qazi, Director-General Labour Faisal Nisar, Punjab Social Security Institution Vice Commissioner Hamid Malhi, Workers Welfare board Secretary Mian Jamil Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting.

The minister said: "My first priority is to automate the department as it is the only way to improve the performance of the department as well as to eliminate corruption".

He said that a modern system of inspection of industries and businesses was being introduced, adding that the presence of labour inspectors in the industry was being checked with the help of information technology.

He said that the new inspection regime would protect the rights of workers and factory owners.

He directed the officers to make the process easier for the workers, industrialists and businessmen by abolishing the rotten and outdated system in the department. "The system has been deliberately weakened in previous periods", he added.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that as many as 122,000 laborers were registered in 2010-18 whereas the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government registered 140,000 workers in its two years, adding that 200,000 workers had been given social security cards and 86 percent of industries and businesses were depositing social security contributions online.

He said that for the first time, a system had been introduced to monitor the performance of social security hospitals and medical staff.

He said that instead of renting out houses to the workers, they would be provided property rights. The provincial minister said that after the Companies Profit Workers Partnership Ordinance 2020, Punjab Revenue Authority would raise funds for the workers.