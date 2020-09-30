Labour minister Shaukat Yousafzai asks opposition to deposit back looted wealth

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday asked the opposition to deposit back the looted money in national exchequer instead of targeting the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday asked the opposition to deposit back the looted money in national exchequer instead of targeting the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In a statement issued here, the KP minister said that threats by what he termed the "corrupt mafia" to oust the elected government were meaningless and hollow, adding the accountability process against corrupt mafia would continue, indiscriminately.

He alleged that the opposition wanted to undermine national institutions and the economy by launching useless movements in the country.

He alleged that there was virtually no government in Sindh and Karachi had turned into a garbage heap, adding how Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) was running a movement when it itself needed an introspection.

He alleged that it was the PPP that had been devouring the Sindh resources for the last 13 years, adding it should give explanation for its pathetic performance to the public. Shaukat Yousafzai said that doing politics in the name of Bhutto would no longer sustain.

He said that the government was taking earnest efforts to bring Nawaz Sharif back, adding that politics of Zardari and Sharif families would come to an end on completion of the accountability process.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on the path of development and he was the only leader who could steer the country out of all crisis.