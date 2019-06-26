Labour organisations announce not to participate in proposed protest

Leaders of labour organisations on Wednesday announced not to participate in the proposed protest by opposition parties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Leaders of labour organisations on Wednesday announced not to participate in the proposed protest by opposition parties.

They announced it at "All Labour Union Convention" held at the Governor's House, here.

The labour leaders also renounced the opposition's agitational strategies and said that successful policies of the incumbent government had put Pakistan on the right track of peace, progress and prosperity.

They were of the view that opposition parties' proposed joint protest for protecting national interest and people's rights, actually aimed at safeguarding their personal interests, which would ultimately be proved an utter failure.

According to details, All Pakistan Workers Unity Federation (APWUF) Secretary Rana Abdul Sami, Safdar Sandhu of People's Federation, United Labour Federation (ULF) Chairman Muhammad Hanif Ramay, Bhatta Mazdoor Federation's President Gul Abbas, Punjab Labour Federation (PLF) President Abdul Ghafoor Virk, Secretary General of PHA Union Mumtaz Khan including representatives of 15 other labour organisations and more than 2,000 workers actively participated in the Convention.

Addressing the convention, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that today's gathering of all labour organisations was a public referendum against the agitational strategies of the opposition parties.

All those, who were talking high of launching protest against the government, would face utter failure as they were trying to hoodwink the people and create hurdles in the development process. When the agenda of opposition would be to save corruption, he argued, then nobody would stand beside them.

The previous rulers had plundered national exchequer for 30 years and their ill-conceived policies jeopardized the country's economy, he added.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that opposition would now approach labourers and general public to launch the protest, aimed at protecting their (the Opposition) corruption, would hardly talk about people's rights.

He added that the parties, which ruled the country for 30 years, could no more deceive the general public including labourers, who were now well aware of their malicious intentions. The previous rulers had embezzled Rs 200 billion of even EOBI (Employees Old-age Benifit Institution), he added.

On this occasion, the labour organisations' representatives said that opposition had hardly discussed the labourers' rights in the parliament as they all were worried about the corruption, they had committed during their respective tenures in governments in the past, and their issuance of production orders.