Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2024) In the early general elections in the UK, the Labour Party won after 14 years, ending the Conservative Party’s rule, making Sir Keir Starmer the next Prime Minister.

The results of the general elections in the UK are still coming in, with 644 out of 650 seats declared. The Labour Party is leading with 412 seats, the Conservatives have 121, the Liberal Democrats have 71, the Reform Party has 9, and others have secured 35 seats.

To form a government, 326 seats out of 650 in Parliament are required, thus putting the Labour Party in a position to form a government.

Naz Shah, a Labour leader of Pakistani origin, won from Bradford West, while Yasmin Qureshi, another Labour member of Pakistani origin, successfully defended her seat for the third time. Labour’s Noshaba Khan defeated the Conservative candidate.

For the first time, Labour lost in Blackburn, with independent candidate Adnan Hussain becoming Blackburn’s first Pakistani MP. In Birmingham Perry Barr, independent candidate Ayub Khan defeated Labour’s Khalid Mahmood.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also won as an independent candidate from Islington.

Reform leader Nigel Farage won the Clacton seat, marking his first victory after participating in eight elections.

According to media reports, Workers Party leader George Galloway lost his Rochdale seat. Galloway had won this seat in a by-election following the death of Labour leader Sir Tony Lloyd and had served as an MP three times from 2003 to 2015.

Rishi Sunak successfully retained his seat in North Yorkshire.

Several ministers in Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, failed to win their elections. Conservative Lord Penny Mordaunt also lost her seat. Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer and pro-Brexit leader Jacob Rees-Mogg also lost in the election race.

Rishi Sunak concedes defeat

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the elections, acknowledging Labour Party’s victory and congratulating Sir Keir Starmer on his success.

In his address to supporters, Sunak said, “The Labour Party has won these general elections. I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, there will be an orderly transfer of power.”

Change has come to the UK, says Starmer

After the election victory, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer addressed his supporters, saying that the people have voted for change. He emphasized that the public has given a mandate for change and entrusted him with significant responsibility, promising to serve the British people.

He stated that the British people have turned a new page and that the youth participated enthusiastically in the elections. He acknowledged that difficult decisions would need to be made for immediate change.

Sir Keir Starmer remarked that the Labour Party has transformed, and this change will be reflected in their governance style. He emphasized that the country comes first, and the party second, and thanked the British public for their overwhelming mandate for change.

A total of 4515 candidates from various political parties participated in the elections.

Earlier, after the end of polling in the British elections, the first result announced by British media saw Labour’s Bridget Phillipson win from Sunderland South.

After winning the Holborn and St. Pancras seat in North London, Sir Keir Starmer thanked his voters, noting that this constituency is his home, where his children grew up, and where his wife was born. He described this victory as a great honor.

The official results are expected to be announced today, Friday, after which the leader of the winning party would meet King Charles III, who would invite them to form a government.

The recent election results marked a surprising comeback for the Labour Party compared to the 2019 general elections, where the left-wing party suffered its worst defeat since 1935.