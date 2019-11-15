'Labour policy formed to ensure satisfied labour force'

Punjab Labour Secretary Sarah Aslam Friday said that a labour policy had been formulated to ensure satisfied labour force as per the national and international standards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Labour Secretary Sarah Aslam Friday said that a labour policy had been formulated to ensure satisfied labour force as per the national and international standards.

She said this while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the LCCI sources here.

She said that the policy was based on labour rights guaranteed by the constitution and laws of the country and International Labour Organization conventions.

Punjab Occupational Safety Health Act 2019 and Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 would help in protecting the rights of workers in the province by providing them an official identity and a forum for redressal of their grievances, she maintained.

She said over 70 labour laws were being reviewed and shortened. She sought help of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in this regard.

Sarah Aslam welcomed ideas of building labour colonies along with industrial units and establishment of a facilitation desk at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

About inspection free regime, the sectary said that a system would be developed in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, in his address, said the Punjab government's departments should play role as a facilitator for the businesses.

In terms of Ease of doing Business, the LCCI always suggested to reduce the number of labour related taxes, adding that reduction in labour transportation cost would reduce the cost of doing business.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, DG Labour Faisal Nisar, former LCCI President Tahir Javed Malik, former Senior Vice Presidents Mian Nauman Kabir, Amjad Ali Jawa and Executive Committee Members also spoke.