Labour rates fixed in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The government has fixed labour rates for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers in Faisalabad division.

A spokesman for the divisional administration said in a statement on Sunday that unskilled workers would get minimum daily wages of Rs 777 in Faisalabad, whereas this rate would be Rs 769 per day in other districts of the division including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

Similarly, labour rate for semi-skilled workers in Faisalabad would be Rs 808 per day, whereas it would be Rs 783 daily in other districts of the division. The daily labour rate for skilled worker would be Rs 887 in Faisalabad and Rs 858 in other districts, he added.

He said that monthly labour rates for unskilled workers in Faisalabad would be Rs 20,200 while it would be Rs.20,000 per month in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot. The monthly labour rates for semi-skilled workers in Faisalabad would be Rs 20,500, whereas it would be Rs 20,250 per month in other district of the division. Monthly labour rate for skilled workers in Faisalabad district would be Rs 21,000, while this rate would be Rs 20,250 per month in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain directed deputy commissioners of all four districts to ensure implementation of the labour rates, spokesman added.