Labour Rights Activists, Govt Officials Express Concern Over Poor Working Conditions Of Agricultural Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Labour rights activists, government officials, farmers and women peasants working in the cotton fields have expressed concern over the poor working conditions of the agricultural workers, underlining the need for effective protection and safety net schemes.

Speaking at a policy dialogue, organized by Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) at a hotel here on Saturday, the participants reiterated the demand for according the status of industry to agriculture and the rights of the labourers to the peasants.

Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), acknowledged that women workers in agriculture were facing many problems including malnutrition, low wages and exposure to health hazards.

He said the government firmly believed in the implementation of the labour laws in light of the international commitments.

Detho said that the commission was a bridge between society and the government because its role was to recommend actions for the protection of the rights of the government.

He observed that the European Union's (EU's) Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) gave Pakistan a special incentive to pursue sustainable development and good governance.

He assured that the commission would play an active role in overseeing the implementation of the existing labour laws and human rights in line with the requirements of GPS Plus.

The SCF's Executive Director Javed Hussain said the climate was an emerging challenge to the livelihoods and labour rights security of the agriculture workers.

He briefed about the problems faced by the women workers employed for the cotton picking work during the sweltering summer season besides also being exposed to the pesticides in the exercise.

He said Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries in the world which were exposed to extreme climate events.

"The existing labour policies and labour laws are silent over adaptation to climate change," he pointed out.

Prof Dr Ismael Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University said Pakistan was the fourth largest cotton-producing country but it may lose that status due to recurrent years of low yield.

The civil society activist Zulfiqar Halepoto said the labour rights debate had become shrunken although there existed constitutional guarantees.

The labour rights activists Mirza Maqsood and Farhat Parween were of the view that the government should realize that workers run the country's economy and that they ought to be given social protection and rights.

Syed Nadeem Shah of Sindh Abadgar board, the civil society activists Zahida Detho, Shahnaz Sheedi, Marvi Awan and Taj Maree beside Deputy Director Labour Department Abdul Samad Sommro also expressed their views.

