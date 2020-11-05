Labourer appeals PM, CM for treatment of minor kids

A labourer has made an impassioned appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab on Thursday to help him get his two minor sons treated against a complicated cardiac ailment that has already claimed lives his two other kids

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A labourer has made an impassioned appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab on Thursday to help him get his two minor sons treated against a complicated cardiac ailment that has already claimed lives his two other kids.

"I have already lost my one year old daughter Malaika and six months old Mudassir and need government help to save lives of my remaining two ailing sons, Rehan (4) and Subhan (6)", says Altaf Hussain, a resident of Mauza Rangpur Nirali of Wasanday Wali, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh.

He told newsmen that his four kids were suffering from a complicated heart disease adding that their hearts were incomplete by birth.

He said, he had sold out every valuable thing for treatment of his kids and travelled to Lahore, Multan, Karachi and other cities during last seven years. But all went in vain and his two kids lost their battle for life.

He said that doctors told him that treatment of his kids was possible only abroad and appealed the government to ensure their treatment from some foreign country.