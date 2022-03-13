Labourer committed suicide over domestic dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A labourer allegedly shoot himself and committed suicide over domestic dispute in limits of Sadar police station on Sunday.

According to details, a person namely Abbas Pathan s/o Allah Yar Pathan resident of 142/EB Dera Pathana Wala opened fire on himself and end his life.

The family sources said that the deceased was disturbed due to domestic dispute on which he took such step. Sadar police handed over the body to heirs after postmortem.