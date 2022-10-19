UrduPoint.com

Labourer Crushed To Death, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 07:22 PM

A labourer was crushed to death while another two sustained serious injuries when a speeding loaded tractor trolley rammed into a shop at Fateh Shah Adda at Luddan road on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three labourers Mudasir Langrial, Saqlain and Hayyat residents of Village 47/KB were sitting in a shop when a speeding loaded tractor trolley rammed into the shop.

Resultantly, Mudasir died on the spot while the other sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala where one of them was told to be critical.

The Fateh Shah police took the tractor trolley into the custody and started investigations into the incident, however, the driver managed to escape from the scene.

